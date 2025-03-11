ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two groups of investors, two different visions for the possible future of the Tampa Bay Rays.

The news that there's interest in buying the team comes as the deadline nears for current owners to meet certain benchmarks or risk the demise of the existing redevelopment deal.

Attorney Carter B. McCain told Spectrum News he represents investors who are mostly from outside Florida, including some recognizable names when it comes to baseball. He said there are also two local investors at minority stakes. McCain said they envision a new ballpark being part of a large scale entertainment destination, similar to The Sphere in Las Vegas.

It could include an outdoor music venue, hotel, restaurants, and more. The goal: to bring in visitors 365 days a year, not just when the team is playing. He said there's no answer on where it would be located, and the group "isn't a yes or no" on the existing St. Pete deal or on a location in Hillsborough vs. Pinellas County.

Spectrum News' partners at the Tampa Bay Times report another group led by Tampa businessman Joe Molloy is interested in buying the team and pursuing the current deal.

Pinellas County Commissioner Chris Latvala said he's heard talk of possible interest in the team for months.

"It was kind of surprising to see it well up in public, and it certainly was surprising to see Commissioner Manfred and some of the other owners kind of publicly start taking Stu Sternberg and the Rays' ownership on," Latvala said.

The Athletic recently reported MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and others are pressuring Rays owner Stu Sternberg to sell - something Latvala has also urged. When asked about possible new ownership taking on the current deal, he said he's spoke to County Administrator Barry Burton about different possibilities for extending the agreement.

"I think with Stu, that would be impossible," Latvala said. "But I think, you know, with a new owner - let's see what happens."

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch said in a statement that the city believes it negotiated a fair agreement and that moving forward with that is in the best interest of the city, county, and team.

It reads in part, "The Rays have been valuable community partners in the past, and we hope to continue our relationship with this transformational project that improves St. Petersburg, Pinellas County, and the competitive position of the Tampa Bay Rays. We have had conversations with various individuals who are interested in keeping the Rays in St. Petersburg. If the current owner decides to sell the franchise, we will work diligently and cooperatively with any new owner."

McCain said the principle investors in his group have spoken with the Rays, but no offer is pending and no deal is imminent.