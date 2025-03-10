MILWAUKEE — The oldest continually operating gay bar in Wisconsin has closed permanently.

George Schneider, the owner of the Milwaukee bar known as This is It!, shared the news on Facebook over the weekend.

“This summer would have been the 57th anniversary of This is It!. Unfortunately, that celebration will not come to pass. As of today, we have closed our doors permanently,” the post said.

Schneider said the closure comes after the business could not overcome circumstances caused by COVID and the eight-month closure of the street and sidewalk outside the bar last year.

The historic bar wasn’t just a nightlife spot for the queer community — it also served as a safe gathering space for the LGBTQ+ community since opening its doors in 1968. It was founded by June Brehm, and her son Joseph Brehm. American drag queen Trixie Mattel was also a part owner of the bar.

“We acknowledge the immense challenges faced in recent years, and while it is with deep sadness that we bid farewell, we also hold on to the love, joy, and resilience that This is It! represented for so many. We are especially grateful to honor the legacy of the founders, June and Joseph Brehm, whose vision and courage made this place possible. Although they are no longer with us, their spirit and dedication live on in the community they helped create,” Ald. Peter Burgelis and Ald. JoCasta Zamarripa, the first two openly LGBTQ+ Common Council members, shared in a joint statement.

In the Facebook post, the business said it did “everything we could to keep our doors open.”

It also thanked staff, performers, friends and those who made the space what it was.

“Your passion, commitment, and spirit brought this place to life, creating a legacy of love, joy, and inclusion that will never be forgotten,” Burgelis and Zamarripa added.

As it closes, both alderpersons and the owners of This is It! encouraged people in the community to keep supporting local and queer-owned businesses.