ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A Tampa-based group has come forward to express interest in purchasing the Tampa Bay Rays.
According to Spectrum Bay News 9’s partner newspaper the Tampa Bay Times, Tampa businessman Joe Molloy is leading a group interested in buying the team and pursuing the St. Petersburg stadium deal that remains in the table.
The current Rays ownership group has until March 31 to accept that current stadium deal.
Owner Stu Sternberg has not said he is looking to sell the team but rumors have persisted that a sale could happen.
In a statement to the Times, Molloy said “I’m leading a group of prominent Tampa Bay-based investors who are interested in acquiring the Tampa Bay Rays. We have assembled an incredible team that shares our vision.”
Molloy has experience in baseball. He spent 10 years as an executive with the New York Yankees.
Molloy declined to name any of the members of his group, saying all had signed non-disclosure agreements.
St. Petersburg city officials said they are aware of the new group expressing interest in the team, as well as other rumors of a separate group interested in buying the team and pursuing a move to Tampa.