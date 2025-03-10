OHIO — Spring seems to be making its way throughout the Buckeye State, meaning open market season is just around the corner.

Throughout Ohio, farmers' markets are offering new ways to purchase local goods from fruit and vegetables to works from local artists. Spectrum News gathered some of the local offerings from across the state.

Take a look at what may be close by:

Northern Ohio

Fresh the Market: New Philadelphia, Ohio

Fresh the Market offers local creations varying from goat's milk, ice cream, handmade candy, local-raised meats and eggs, German and Italian baked goods, Mediterranean food and more. The market moves with the season, meaning new produce and products become available each visit. Fresh the Market is partnered with Alley Cats Marketplace, which showcases local artisan created items such as candles, clothing and art. Both markets had a grand reopening at the start of the month.

North Union Farmers Market: Cleveland, Ohio

North Union Farmers Market serves nine communities throughout Cleveland, ranging from Crocker Park to Shaker Square. The markets are composed of 300 local family farms and artisans from across the region. The markets offer fresh produce, meat, dairy items as well as plants and flowers.

Haymaker Farmers' Market: Kent, Ohio

Haymaker Farmers' Market is open year-round and is Portage County's oldest producer-only farmer's market. Visitors can purchase a variety of items, including produce, prepared food, perennials, meat as well as soaps and other handcrafted items.

Toledo Farmers' Market: Toledo, Ohio

The market opened in 1812 and was one of the "best-kept secrets" in the past for those looking to shop local. Now, the market is open year-round, bringing produce, flowers and a variety of baked goods and herbs for visitors to shop through. The outdoor Westgate Market opens with the warmer weather from mid-May to October and is weather dependent.

Central Ohio

Budd Dairy Local Vendor Market: Columbus, Ohio

Every second Saturday of the month, Budd Dairy Food Hall welcomes entrepreneurs from across the region at Budd's Bazar. Guests can visit one of the 10 kitchens or three bars while perusing art, jewelry, candles and more throughout the hall.

Clintonville Farmers Market: Columbus, Ohio

Opening April 26, the market runs each Saturday through November. The market is entering its 23rd season, bringing produce, breads, dairy products, pasta and more to customers. Visitors can also enjoy food from a rotating selection of food trucks throughout the season.

Canal Market District: Newark, Ohio

The market is open year-round, moving indoors through the winter at the Newark Arcade until April. When the warmer months arrive, the market moves to the Ohio Canal open-air pavilion located downtown. Vendors offer a variety of local-grown produce, hand-crafted chocolate, baked goods and more.

Shawnee Farmer's Market: Shawnee, Ohio

Opening the first Friday of each month from May through October, this market offers fresh produce, herbs, prepared foods and artisan goods such as candles and clothing.

Southern

Meigs County Farmers' Market: Pomeroy, Ohio

Open every Saturday from May to October, the market offers local produce, prepared foods, artisan goods and live music.

Findlay Market: Cincinnati, Ohio

Findlay Market is the state's oldest continuously operated public market, welcoming more than 1 million visitors each year. The market is open year-round Tuesday through Sunday, offering meat, fish, produce, dairy items, deli and more to visitors. The market holds a parade for the Cincinnati Reds opening day. This year will be the 105th on March 27.

Newtown Farm Market: Newton, Ohio

Open year-round, the Newtown Farm Market is a greenhouse and deli, offering customers fresh produce, pantry items and a dairy bar with custard. The greenhouse opens seasonally, featuring annuals, seasonal flowers and pumpkins in the fall.