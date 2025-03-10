LAKELAND, Fla. — Movie magic is being made in parts of Polk County.

A local author is bringing his book to the big screen while showcasing several Lakeland businesses along the way.

One of the businesses that transformed into a movie set was the Brass Tap, located on Town Center Drive North.

“The director came to our bar a couple of times, and he just really liked the atmosphere and the aesthetics of the building,” said general manager Kayla Davis. “He called me one day and wanted to shoot the movie. I asked my higher-ups if that would be okay, and they agreed, and here we are.”

Davis watched from behind the bar as the cast and crew of the film, titled ‘Stratagem’ ran through each scene. She said the experience was unlike anything she’s witnessed in her nine years at the Brass Tap.

“You know, we’re in Lakeland, and sometimes things like this don’t typically happen,” she said. “I think it helps with Lakeland being the town that we are. I think it’s really going to help drive revenue, and I think the people in town are going to be proud that it happened here and at our place.”

Author Rick Cutts said that was his goal when choosing locations to adapt his popular novel into a movie. Instead of taking the film to California, the Chicago native wanted to showcase what the Sunshine State has to offer.

“I said we have palm trees here, we have beautiful scenery, amazing people, and I thought to myself, ‘Why not do it in Florida?“ he said. “So, I started doing everything in Florida to highlight all the great people and businesses in the community.”

Along with filming at over five Lakeland-based businesses, Cutts actively sought local talent. So far, he said the community’s response has been incredible.

“They want this, they’re hungry for it,” Cutts said. “The people, there’s so much talent, and there are so many businesses that want to be highlighted and shown in a good light. And to see someone actually do that in this community, they’re ecstatic about it.”

Not only did Cutts write the film, but he’s also directing and shooting everything on his iPhone. He even had Davis step in front of the camera, which came as a surprise to her.

“I knew I would kind of be here and let everyone in and help out where I could, but I ended up being the bartender, so it was fun,” she said.

Davis admits she is a little nervous about seeing herself on the big screen, but she’s excited to represent the bar, hoping the publicity will bring in new customers once the film premieres.

Cutts expects to wrap up production by the end of March. He said he’s aiming to release the movie by September.