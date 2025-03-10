STURGEON BAY, Wis. — The war between Russia and Ukraine has lasted over three years.

Last week, the United States paused intelligence and military aid with the Ukrainian government following a heated meeting at the White House between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Donald Trump.

This has led to uncertainty for many in the war, including those living here in Wisconsin.

Christiana Trapani owns Door County Candle. As a Ukrainian American, she’s found a way to turn her heartbreak into help.

The blue and yellow stripes of the Ukrainian flag are on full display inside Door County Candle Company. That’s because Trapani’s grandparents are from Ukraine.

Trapani was born in America but also cherishes her Slavic upbringing.

“I grew up with my Ukrainian culture and heritage and roots. It was my first language, and I still speak it fluently. So I’ve always been very proud to be Ukrainian,” Trapani said.

Trapani reflects back to when Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. She said she’s disheartened that this war has surpassed a grim milestone.

“We all hoped it would not last as long. It’s really hard to believe it’s been three years,” Trapani said.

After the explosive meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy, head candlemaker Larry Mickelson said they sold out of the Ukraine candle in hours and after producing more, customers continued their support.

“It’s picked up here recently again, and we’ve been doing this for three years, and there’s been a consistent call for those candles,” Mickelson said.

He said while he’s saddened the Russia-Ukraine war continues, he knows putting these candles on shelves will support the war-torn country.

“I wish it would have ended. I wish it would have never happened in the first place, but we just decided we needed to do whatever we could,” Mickelson said.

Because of the demand for the Ukraine candle, Trapani has donated more than $1 million to the humanitarian organization Razom for Ukraine since the war began. She said she’ll continue to do so, as the state of U.S. aid to Ukraine remains uncertain.

“They (Razom for Ukraine) just do such great work. We love the transparency on their site, their impact reports, how it helps people by providing first aid kits, bandages, you name it,” Trapani said.

Trapani said Ukrainians’ strong sense of family is only matched by their resilience and, as the war continues, Trapani shared a message.

“Small actions can create big change, and never to think that you can’t make a difference with an idea or thought that you have,” Trapani said.