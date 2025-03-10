The state attorney general is celebrating an antitrust win over Intermountain Management for its move to buy and shut down Toggenburg Mountain, its main competitor.

The AG's lawsuit spans back to 2021, when the group that owns Labrador and Song Mountain ski resorts bought its competitor at Toggernburg. The suit alleged it created a monopoly in the Syracuse market, causing higher prices for skiers.

Intermountain subsequently shut down Toggernberg with a provision the property may never be used as a ski resort. A judge found that anti-competitive, saying it violated the state's antitrust law.

The court said further proceedings will be scheduled to decide a remedy.