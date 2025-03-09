CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A Tampa family with a rich history in agriculture has swapped city life for farming. They now own Blackstone Farm, which will be an extension of their legacy.

Caring for goats and chickens on five acres of farmland was not one of Walter L. Smith II's long-term goals. Yet, the environmental scientist says it has reconnected him with his roots.

“Our family comes from a long line of agricultural caretakers,” said Smith II.

A legacy that Smith and his son, Walter L. Smith III, are eager to continue. The Smiths have recently purchased Blackstone Farm, where they plan to specialize in organic foods. They see several “up-sides” to this decision.

“We want to put the real deal on people’s plates. We want to make sure that people are healthy. When you are the producer, you can set the price,” said Smith II.

Three generations of this family have moved from East Tampa, acknowledged as a federally designated food desert. They assert that food is linked to health.

“We’re talking about higher instances of blood pressure, diabetes, illnesses that people are trying to figure out how they are getting it because it’s not genetic, it’s coming from the food. When you talk about producing foods yourself, it is the safest way to go,” he said.

The Smith family has a rich history of community involvement. Their patriarch, Dr. Walter L. Smith, a civil rights leader and scholar, served as the seventh president of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU). Now, his grandson, Walter Smith III, is set to study veterinary science and animal rescue at the historically Black college.

“It feels pretty good to have a legacy that is left behind. It’s going to be a lot of work. It’s going to provide a lot for the community,” said Smith III.

A library and museum honoring Dr. Smith is dedicated to preserving Black history and heritage, while serving as an educational centre for the Tampa community. Although the library was damaged by Hurricane Milton last October and is still undergoing repairs, Smith says its programs will carry on. The CEO has started a GoFundMe page for those who want to help.

“This being an extension of the Dr. Walter L. Smith Library and Museum is so important because when my father created that — this is an extension of that educational process,” said Smith II.

With FAMU’s Brooksville Agricultural Environmental Research Station just 30 minutes away, Smith II indicates that his farm will also serve as an extension for students pursuing careers in agriculture.

“Tough times concerning Black farmers. We know there are going to be some difficult times ahead. We understand that. However, we aim to be the ones who set the standard for solutions,” said Smith II.

Despite these challenges, Blackstone Farm strives to be a model of self-sustainability.

