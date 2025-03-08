TAMPA, Fla. — In response to pleas from Ford, GM and Stellantis which owns Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep — President Trump announced a month-long exemption to the tariffs for the car industry.

What You Need To Know The back and forth on tariffs has created uncertainty when it comes to car sales and manufacturing



Brett Morgan, CEO of Morgan Automotive, says while he fully supports the president's efforts to strengthen the border and reduce the transport of fentanyl into the U.S., he worries how tariffs could affect competition



According to S&P Global Mobility, a leader in automotive intelligence, if the tariffs go into effect, a third of all North American car production would be disrupted – within a week

While the exemption offers a temporary reprieve for American car dealers, the back and forth has created uncertainty when it comes to car sales and manufacturing.

“What I worry about from a car dealer standpoint is the consumer,” said Brett Morgan, CEO of Morgan Automotive. “Even as inflation came down in 2024, you’re still seeing record new car payments, record used car payments.”

While Morgan says he fully supports the president’s efforts to strengthen the border and reduce the transport of fentanyl into the U.S., said to be the driving force behind the tariffs, he worries how they will affect competition.

“We don’t want to see certain manufacturers put in a dis-competitive position too,” he said.

According to S&P Global Mobility, a leader in automotive intelligence, if the tariffs go into effect, a third of all North American car production would be disrupted – within a week.

“I mean, if you look at distribution and how fulfillment works. it’s all based on volume. So, if the volume orders aren’t there anymore, you know, purchase discounts. It will affect everything,” said Morgan Automotive managing partner, Joey Falcon.

The impacts wouldn’t be limited to the car industry, he says.

“Switches, computer chips and battery terminals. You name it. Whatever is built somewhere is going to get taxed,” said Falcon.

Thus, creating a rippling effect.

“You know where the car business goes, real estate follows and vice versa,” said Falcon.

Both Morgan and Falcon say while they’re concerned, they remain hopeful. Not only for the sake of their employees but for their customers too.

“If you go to Dade City and you see a farmer with a truck that cost him $45,000 six years ago. When he’s ready to replace that truck. When it runs out of warranty and he can’t afford to keep fixing it, and he’s still doing the same job. Now that truck costs $75,000. That’s what we’re concerned about,” said Falcon.