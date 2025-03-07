LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville announced a new program that invests in technology manufacturing, focusing on automation, robotics and additive manufacturing.

It's an $8 million investment that will help the state’s small- and medium-sized manufacturers generate business results and thrive in today’s technology-driven economy.

The funding comes from a state appropriation. The Kentucky Manufacturing Extension Partnership launched the Catalyst Equipment Match program, which provides an up to 50% match for manufacturers, up to $200,000 for investments in capital equipment and next-generation technologies.

It's technology Ali Ashary and his partner are working on to help improve social and emotional cues among children living with autism.

“To any different facial expression, I start with something simple, like sad,” Ashary said.

He and his partner are working with a couple of human robot interactions.

"In the first phase, we ask the autistic kids to just mimic the robot," Ashary said. "Then with the help of our algorithm, we compare the similarity between the robot's face and the kid's face."

"In the second phase, we ask the (autistic) kid to detect and guess, what's the facial expression on the robot? It might be easy for neurotypical kids, but autistic kids have some challenges detecting those motions."

UofL President Kim Schatzel said the goal of this new program is to help companies improve production, enhance customer service and gain a competitive advantage that sets Kentucky firms apart.

“What we're focusing on are small, mid-size manufacturers and to be able to support them with matching grants," Schatzel said. "For example, buying of equipment. Training for their employees. It's really investing in the technology to be able to make sure that they're competitive within the manufacturing space."

It creates solutions to help others.

“The robot acts like a trainer, so it starts with some easy motions," Ashary said. "Then once the kid is able to do them without any issues with the same range, with the same speed, the robot makes it harder. It goes to more challenging motions."

UofL said Kentucky is home to more than 6,000 manufacturing firms. These firms are in areas that range from food and beverage to automotive, with a total workforce of more than 250,000 people.