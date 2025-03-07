SAN MARCOS, Texas — San Marcos residents can soon shop at their very own IKEA store without having to leave the city limits.

The Swedish company announced Thursday it’s opening a small store in the Central Texas city with a population of over 70,000 people.

The 35,000 square foot store will be smaller in scale than a traditional IKEA store. It’s slated to have over 2,500 products on display and about 2,000 products available for immediate purchase. It also comes with a “small range” of the company’s iconic Swedish cuisine.

IKEA San Marcos will be located in the San Mar Plaza shopping center off of SH-80. It offers a chance for customers to check out the store without having to get on I-35 to go to locations closer to San Antonio or Austin, which can be long trips factoring in traffic.

“I'm beyond excited to welcome customers at IKEA San Marcos this spring. No more trekking through that notorious I-35 traffic—now you can enjoy IKEA and our inspiring home design with less hassle. IKEA San Marcos brings our signature styles closer to the community in a new way—making it more accessible, more convenient, and of course, more affordable,” said Keena Garcia, a market manager for IKEA U.S.

The location will be the company’s ninth store in Texas. Other locations, including Plan & Order Points, are in Southlake, Katy, Frisco, Austin, Grand Prairie, Houston, Live Oak and Round Rock.

Last summer, the company opened a Plan & Order Point location at the Domain shopping center in North Austin.