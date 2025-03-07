COVINGTON, Ky. — Music, food, history and bourbon are bringing the community together at the Bonded Spirit Music Festival this weekend in Covington, where attendees will raise a glass to Kentucky history and Americana.

The celebration was previously known as the John G. Carlisle Bottled-in-Bond Celebration, but last year, the event was expanded, adding the music component. It is now known as the Bonded Spirit Music Festival.

Preparations were already in full swing on Friday at Smoke Justis, the festival's host venue, as workers quickly constructed chairs and tables.

“When people come here, we really want to show them that all of Kentucky is going to be a bourbon hub, not just Louisville, Lexington and Bardstown," said Jade Caldwell, general manager. "We all have something to offer.”

The event honors the Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897, a law that set the standards for bourbon purity in the state. Caldwell said before the law, whiskey was often mixed with harmful additives but became more safe through regulations.

“It's not necessarily important to the safety of whiskey today; it's a celebration of what got us here," Caldwell said. "Distillers like E.H. Taylor, who cared so much about their product, wanted it to be safe. They wanted it to be enjoyed in the proper way.”

The festival kicks off Friday night, March 7, with a pre-party at 7 p.m., followed by a "free music trail" featuring Covington stops on The B-Line on Saturday. A ticketed event for attendees 21 and up will also take place outside Smoke Justis inside the Rickhaus, a heated tent.

"This is a community event," said Richard Dickmann, Smoke Justis founder and owner. "I'm just a host, but we have a lot going on in the city."

GRAMMY Award winners Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley headline this year's festival.

"Last year ... the people who came were so excited," Dickmann said. "They enjoyed the music. They enjoyed getting out of the house because it's been a long winter, and bringing music to this city is important."