DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Bike Week, which ends in Volusia County on March 9, brings in a lot of money.

Officials with the Daytona Regional Chamber say the event's economic impact is estimated to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars. But it’s not the only event bringing in money.

The Daytona 200 is set for Saturday, March 8.

Owners at businesses like Houligan’s Speedway spend time gearing up for Bike Week and the Daytona 200.

The business's general manager, Kadeem Whyte, says they love every second of it.

“Any major event that’s in town, we see a great influx of guests,” he said.

Whyte said the money adds up during Bike Week.

“Typically, we see anywhere from 15-20% increase in sales," he said. "Daytona is a tourist town — we take advantage of the fact that we have this great influx of people from all over the country."

Whyte said that when an event is taking place and they’re seating people left and right, they feel like winners.

“When it comes to event weekends, we definitely soar past everyone else,” Whyte said.

This weekend's other big event, the Daytona 200, starts around 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 8.

Officials say the event is expected to draw even more people to the area.

The city of Daytona Beach estimates 669,000 people visited the area for Bike Week in 2024.