ELMA, N.Y. — Tariffs, tariffs, tariffs. Whether they’re on or they're off, they’re a hot topic.

Many have concerns with the impact they’ll have on the economy.

Stock markets took a downward turn when President Donald Trump announced they would go into effect, and many economists warn it’ll hurt U.S. businesses and bring higher prices, but some say long-term, this could be good for America.

That includes those at the Made In America Store. Everything there is, as you might imagine, made in America.

That means no worries about items being brought in from other countries.

President Trump has given various reasons for tariffs, ranging from stopping illegal immigration and drugs to reciprocating tariffs from other countries and balancing the budget, but the owner of this store says ultimately, the biggest pro would be bringing manufacturing back to within our borders.

“We got food. We have health products, soaps,” said Bryan Andol, the manager of the Made In America Store.

At this store, there’s no question where any of those products come from.

Owner Mark Andol opened the Made In America Store in 2010 after losing millions of dollars in business to cheaper offerings in China.

“It made me think about what's being made here," he said. "When I looked at my general welding showroom, I decided that there's not many things made here at all.”

That's why he made a change.

“All the components, every part of the product has to be 100%,” Andol said.

He’s worked with suppliers to make that happen.

“A lot of people have adjusted. So we've made manufacturers make the change," Andol said. "They realize it wasn't that difficult. It's a better product and they can be sold in our store.”

That's why in tumultuous tariff times, he’s breathing easy and thinks this could be a great solution in the long run.

“If you grow manufacturing again, you'll get this country healthy again,” Andol said.

That's something his customer base agrees with.

“If you want to eliminate unemployment, make the stuff here and buy the stuff here,” said Russ Gaiser, a customer from Tonawanda.

It does have a side effect.

“There's a little bit of a price difference," said Bryan Andol. "It's a little more expensive, but it's it lasts longer.”

It's a price many are willing to bear.

“We don’t care if they cost a few dollars more,” said Gaiser.

Andol says he supports the tariffs against China and Mexico, but thinks those against Canada could be brought down or made reciprocal.

The ultimate goal being exporting as much as we import.