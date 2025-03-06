WARREN COUNTY, Ky. — A Warren County farm that has grown food for nearly an entire century is stepping into the digital age.

What You Need To Know Spectrum has helped nearly 3,000 homes and businesses get internet in rural areas



It's part of the company's $7 billion Rural Construction Initiative



The initiative will help deliver internet to around 1.75 million homes across the U.S.



Communities gaining access are Blue Level, Penns Chapel, Richardsville, Rich Pond, Riverside, Rockfield and Woodburn

“My grandpa started in the late 20s,” said Tom Tucker, co-owner of Tucker Farms. “Now, we’re a quarter way through the 21st century.”

Tom and his wife, Jennifer Tucker, both inherited the business from family.

“We try to provide the world with food, and we try to do our own maintenance to cut down on repair costs,” Tom Tucker said.

But through their century-long work, Tucker Farms has not had access to internet, making them a part of the 4.4% of people in Warren County without internet access, according the Kentucky Department for Public Health. This has hindered their access to order supplies online and fix their tractors quickly.

“We’ve been without internet our whole farm’s existence, basically,” Tom Tucker said.

However, all that has changed, because of Spectrum, which helped nearly 3,000 homes and businesses get internet access in rural areas. According to a release, it’s part of Spectrum’s multi-year $7 billion Rural Construction Initiative, which will ultimately connect approximately 1.75 million new homes and small businesses across the country.

“We’re able to check on our parts that are being shipped,” Tom Tucker said.

Jennifer Tucker said greater connectivity makes them feel more safe, since the internet allowed them to live stream their security cameras.

“That allows us to keep our shop safe and even know what’s going on when we can’t be here,” she said.

“High-speed internet is great,” Tom added.

Warren County communities getting access include Blue Level, Penns Chapel, Richardsville, Rich Pond, Riverside, Rockfield and Woodburn.

Charter Communications and its brands, known as Spectrum, are the parent company of Spectrum News.