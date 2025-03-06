ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Later this month, Orange County and Universal Orlando are hoping to open the Kirkman Road extension to drivers.

What You Need To Know Orange County and Universal Orlando hope to open Kirkman Road extension this month



The extension will connect Universal’s current properties with its new Epic Universe theme park



A key feature is an elevated traffic circle at the entrance to Epic Universe



Epic Universe is scheduled to open in May

The road is needed before Universal’s newest theme park, Epic Universe, opens in May.

Kirkman Road is being extended from where it ends near Sand Lake Road, all the way down to Universal Boulevard.

A key feature of the extension is an elevated traffic circle that will serve as the entrance to Epic Universe’s parking and hotels.

“It’s a solution that is not common because it’s a design that wants to be an iconic feature,” said Ken Leeming, manager of the Orange County Public Works Highway Construction division.

Universal Orlando, which is partnering with the county to fund the $255 million project, wanted an iconic regional landmark to welcome guests into its newest park.

The 30-foot-tall traffic circle is supposed to allow a free flow of traffic from Universal’s other parks and hotels into Epic Universe, for drivers and those on buses.

“Dedicated transit lanes (are meant to) keep transit vehicles from having to stop or mix with private traffic,” Leeming said.

Buses will use their own lanes to access Epic Universe. For those traveling by car, driving southbound on the new Kirkman Road extension will require using the new loop to get into the new theme park.

Those traveling northbound on Kirkman Road, or traveling through the area, will turn or cross at ground level, underneath the traffic circle.

Orange County has been looking to extend Kirkman Road for 25 years.

Leaders said they expect the extension will relieve some of the traffic off of other north-south routes, like International Drive and John Young Parkway.

“The need for this north-south connection is great,” Leeming said.