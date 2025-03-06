TAMPA, Fla. — The Department of Government Efficiency is making cuts in Tampa.

DOGE’s website shows the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tampa on its list of real estate savings.

The agency said the 108,000-square foot office space costs nearly $2.8 million to lease annually.

By terminating the lease, DOGE says the government’s total savings is more than $3.2 million.

Elsewhere across the nation, the administration targeted the enormous Major General Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indiana, the Sam Nunn Atlanta Federal Center, the Speaker Nancy Pelosi Federal Building in San Francisco and the U.S. mission to the United Nations in New York.

Roughly 80% of the country’s 2.4 million federal workers are based outside of metropolitan Washington, D.C.

“We are identifying buildings and facilities that are not core to government operations, or non-core properties for disposal,” the General Services Administration said. Selling the properties “ensures that taxpayer dollars are no longer spent on vacant or underutilized federal space,” it said, and “helps eliminate costly maintenance and allows us to reinvest in high-quality work environments that support agency missions.”