SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Visitors staying at hotels in Seminole County may soon see an added charge on their nightly bill.

County commissioners have given initial approval to a $1.75 per night assessment fee to help fund the future construction of an indoor sports complex.

The proposal, which passed its first reading, will go before commissioners for a final vote on March 11. If approved, the charge would take effect April 1, with the first round of collections due on May 20.

The fee would apply to hotels with 60 or more rooms and would remain in place until the sports complex is completed.

Seminole County already collects a 5% tourism development tax on hotel stays, which funds projects like the Boombah Sports Complex, marketing efforts, and other tourism-related initiatives. Officials say the new assessment fee would generate an estimated $3.22 million annually to support the indoor sports complex project.

“That also will change as hotel development occurs,” said Gui Cunha, Seminole County’s Economic Development and Tourism Director. “As new hotels open in Seminole County—60 rooms or above—they will also have to pay this assessment.”

While some travelers may not notice the small nightly fee, the additional charge could impact hotel rates, particularly for longer stays. However, county officials believe the investment in a state-of-the-art indoor sports facility will ultimately benefit local businesses by attracting sports tournaments, events, and visitors year-round.

If approved, Seminole County would join other Florida counties that have implemented similar fees to support tourism-related projects.