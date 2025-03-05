PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- There’s a critical need for nurses around the state.

The Florida Hospital Association projects a shortage of about 59,000 nurses by 2035.

Saint Leo University is trying to fill that void by expanding its nursing program. The university estimates the program will add nearly 200 nurses to the workforce by the end of 2026.

Nursing Program Instructor Dr. Angelique Tolentino-Martin said part of the curriculum is also making sure students know how to take care of themselves to avoid burn out and preparing them for the real world of nursing.

“My experience was completely different than these students,” Tolentino-Martin said. “It was more observational, I felt like I was just following a nurse and not able to do anything, where these students they are submerged into it, they are the nurse for the day.”

The university has also partnered with advent-health, creating an education unit with nurse mentors and nursing students.

