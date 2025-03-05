JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — Last week’s revelation that Intel’s semiconductor plant in central Ohio is being delayed again has many people discouraged.

What You Need To Know

Some people describe Intel’s delay as a "blessing in disguise" because they say it’s helping surrounding communities better prepare for an influx in population



Intel’s plant is now slated to open by 2030 to 2031



Johnstown mayor and a developer explains how the new timeline now gives them more time to plan and prepare for the growing demand

But for some, the slower timeline is actually being described as a blessing in disguise. One community says the new timeline will help them better prepare for an influx in population.

Project manager Michael helps develop land for several homes and neighborhoods near where intel’s $28 billion semiconductor plant is being built.

But with the recent news that intel’s plant likely won’t open for at least another five years, he says there’s not quite as much pressure to keep up the rapid pace.

"Mostly it's helped us with developing land and having lots ready. It's given us time to keep up," said Mast.

Meanwhile, Johnstown Mayor Donald Barnard also welcomes the delays.

"It really enables the city of Johnstown to get ahead with everything that we're doing,” he said.

Barnard says doing it right means strategic planning — and that can take time.

"When preparing for that,” he explained, “there's a lot of different financing mechanisms that the city can utilize instead of taxes to bring in more finances for the city. So, it's getting those laid out in which we've been spending the last year and a half preparing, working with other cities, learning from other cities how they did it. But then it's also looking at our zoning, our design standards. What do we want the city to look like? How do we want this to all be?”

But as far as Michael Mast, project manager with Schlabach builders, is concerned, whenever the plant opens, they’ll make sure there are enough houses built to meet the demand.

"We've put a lot of work and a lot of energy into this,” said Mast, “and building homes is what we're good with."