This is National Consumer Protection Week, and the Better Business Bureau has released its 2024 Risk Report.

Investment and cryptocurrency scams ranked highest on the risk list, with a reported median dollar loss of $5,000.

Katarina Schmieder, communications director for the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York, says scammers took a lot of time to build relationships with victims.

Number two was employment scams, in which the median dollar loss was $1,500. It made up more than 14% of all reported scams. Number three was romance scams. It's the first time these have been ranked so high. This type of scam had the highest median dollar loss at $6,099.

Online and home improvement scams round out the top five.

The BBB's full report can be found here.