This is National Consumer Protection Week, and the Better Business Bureau has released its 2024 Risk Report.
Investment and cryptocurrency scams ranked highest on the risk list, with a reported median dollar loss of $5,000.
Katarina Schmieder, communications director for the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York, says scammers took a lot of time to build relationships with victims.
Number two was employment scams, in which the median dollar loss was $1,500. It made up more than 14% of all reported scams. Number three was romance scams. It's the first time these have been ranked so high. This type of scam had the highest median dollar loss at $6,099.
Online and home improvement scams round out the top five.
The BBB's full report can be found here.