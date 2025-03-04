BUFFALO, N.Y. — With more than a million-and-a-half trucks crossing the border into New York state every year, most goods imported from Canada will now be hit with a 25% tariff.

Last year, more than $412 billion worth of imports entered the U.S. through Canada nationwide, down slightly from 2023. Of that, 17%, or more than $69 billion, came through New York.

"We're really unhappy it's come to this," said Dottie Gallagher, president and CEO, Buffalo Niagara Partnership.

Leaders with the Buffalo Niagara partnership, the area's regional chamber of commerce, and Ontario's Chamber in Toronto, are unhappy the status of the integrated economies has reached this point.

"It's a tax. It's a tax coming and a tax going," said Gallagher. "And those taxes, to some degree, will be paid by businesses. However, usually that rolls down hill to the consumer or into fewer jobs at a particular employer."

"Canadian oil fuels American cars, Canadian fertilizer grows American crops, Canadian electricity heats American homes [and] Canadian minerals supply the U.S. military," said Daniel Tisch, president and CEO Ontario Chamber of Commerce. "This decision will lower the standard of living for every American and every Canadian. It means businesses closing. It means jobs lost. It means prices going up."

Both leaders say the tariffs will have an immediate impact on businesses in the auto industry, while impacts to manufacturing and construction will be more long-term.

They say they're also worried about tourism and what the tariffs mean for recreation, shopping and those with property on both sides of the border.

"It's important folks in New York state understand the impact of the reputation of America, it's products and services and how badly that's been hurting Canada," said Tisch. "But the most unbelievable things is that it's actually going to hurt American business and consumers and communities almost as much as it hurts Canadian."

"We've got a lot of integrated economy here, and that is going to suffer as a result of these tariffs and I really hope that they come to some compromise that will remove the worst of this," said Gallagher.

Until then, the Trump administration says it remains confident that the tariffs are the best way to boost U.S. manufacturing, attract foreign investment, fight against fentanyl trafficking and stop illegal immigration.