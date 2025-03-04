OHIO — It's Women in Construction Week, and the Buckeye State is paying ode to the nearly 40,000 Ohio women in the industry.

“With the many new and exciting development projects happening across the state, Ohio needs skilled construction professionals now more than ever. Women in the trades are making these economic development projects possible," said Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) Director Matt Damschroder.

&nbsp;

In the past four years, there's been an increase of 30% more women in Ohio's construction industry, which is almost 9,000 people.

In total, nearly 255,000 Ohioans work in the construction industry, which ODJFS said is about one in 22 workers.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 1.3 million women are employed in the construction sector, whereas there are 10 million men. There's been a recent push to get more women in the industry, however. The U.S. Department of Commerce has started a "Spotlight on Women in the Construction Industry," which is a monthly spotlight to highlight the opportunity for employers to fill above-average job openings in construction, especially with expanding jobs to women.

Also, in May 2024, the U.S. Department of Commerce made a "Million Women in Construction Community Pledge" to help bring more women into the field.

ODJFS said at least 20 construction occupations are in demand, including laborers, electricians, carpenters and plumbers and is encouraging more women to apply.