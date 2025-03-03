WAUSAU, Wis. — From utilitarian design to multi-colored uniforms making a fashion statement, the professional football jersey has evolved over the past century.

What You Need To Know A Wausau art museum is offering an exhibition exploring the design and evolution of football clothing



Wausau expects to host visitors during the three-day NFL Draft in Green Bay at the end of April



The NFL Draft is forecast to have a roughly $94 million economic impact in Wisconsin

Matt Foss is the director of the Leigh Yakwey Woodson Art Museum in Wausau. He can tell you about those changes.

“If you go from the Ironton Tanks to Joe Thomas right behind me, the changes are quite stark,” he said. “Throughout time, it’s a little more subtle as it went from pure functionality for protection to ornate designs to that could be marketed to people all around the world.”

Timed to coincide with the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, the museum is partnering with the Pro Football Hall Of Fame to host a three-month exhibit — Gridiron Garments — looking at football gear as art.

“Art is all around us. Art is not only in a painting or a sculpture you see in a museum or an art gallery,” Foss said. “Art is in the design of a football uniform or a helmet or the socks or shows pro football players wear. Someone went through the trouble to design that for a purpose, and that’s art.”

Tim White of Visit Wausau said the draft will bring people to hotels, restaurants and retailers in the central Wisconsin community. The footprint will be much larger than just Green Bay.

“The amazing thing about having the NFL Draft in Green Bay is that all of Wisconsin benefits,” he said.

Estimates put the statewide economic at $94 million. Shuttles are being set up in Wausau to take visitors back and forth from Green Bay during the draft.

“Not only do we have all this amazing outdoor adventure, but we also have all this great culture, arts and amenities,” White said. “You can get a great meal here and really have great time, do some great shopping and just kind of showcase the greater Wausau area using the draft as a tool for that.”

The Gridiron Garments exhibit is paired with another looking at the art and history of the kimono. Foss said the museum works to keep exhibits lively and engaging.

“Museums aren’t the stuffy places that you might think they are. They’re fun, engaging and exciting places to be,” he said. “There’s always something for everyone at any museum, whether it’s an art museum or a history museum or a science and natural history museum.”