TAMPA, Fla. — Thanksgiving and Christmas are busy travel periods at Tampa International Airport, but officials say nothing compares to the numbers they see passing through the terminal during spring break.

During the 37-day period from March 1 to April 6, the airport is expected to average 91,000 passengers each day.

That makes up a total of just over 3.3 million passengers throughout that period of time.

Ben Robins, Vice President of Operations for Tampa International Airport, says the surge in passengers numbers is due to airlines adding flights to accommodate the demand.

“Normally we have 500 aircraft operations a day, so that’s about 250 landings and then departures,” Robins explained. “We’re going to be above 600 and close to 650 so you can see our airlines and partners really pushing to get people in here to maximize the flights and seats. So with that comes more people and the record-breaking numbers.”

March 15 is projected to be the busiest day over spring break with as many as 101,502 passengers followed by March 29, March 22 and March 16.

We’ve hit the busy spring break travel month at ⁦@FlyTPA⁩!



There’s usually 500 flights in and out of Tampa each day, but from March 1 - April 6 they’re expecting 600-650 flights per day with an average of 91K passengers. We’re already seeing lines this AM ⁦@BN9⁩ pic.twitter.com/ce6c4KCOJG — Angie Angers (@angie_angers) March 3, 2025

Robins recommends during this period that travelers get to the airport two hours early. Airsides A, C and E are operating with only one tram, so passengers could see longer lines than usual getting to the gates for Delta, Frontier, Southwest, Jet Blue, United and Spirit among other airlines.

While there’s an ongoing staffing shortage across air traffic control towers, Robins says Florida is well mapped out when it comes to air travel and he doesn’t anticipate any major issues.

“Florida’s got that single corridor and there’s always that possibility with air traffic that they have to do some separations,” he said. “At our air traffic control facility we are excellently manned, but we are at the mercy of the national airspace system and we work with that.”

Ways to make your trip go a little smoother including booking parking ahead online and using TPAtoGo.com to order food and concessions ahead.