CLEVELAND — Cleveland-based Sherwin-Williams confirmed it was offering a voluntary separation program to eligible employees.

In a statement, the company said recent changes aimed at reducing complexity with certain corporate departments revealed opportunities to simplify management and optimize the ratio of supervisors to employees.

"To support this effort, Sherwin-Williams is offering a Voluntary Separation Program for eligible employees to voluntarily leave the Company at the end of June 2025 with enhanced financial support to pursue other career opportunities or retirement," said the statement from Julie S. Young, vice president of global corporate communications at Sherwin-Williams.

The company said it is dedicated to optimally delivering service to customers.