GREEN BAY, Wis. — Just steps from Lambeau Field, area businesses must be flexible with upcoming changes to traffic due to the 2025 NFL Draft. Road closures seem to be the main cause of concern.

Two general admission entry gates will be located along Ridge Road and toward the west end of Titletown The 2025 NFL Draft is April 24-26

Kroll’s West sits on South Ridge Road, right across the street from Lambeau Field. It’s one of the roads that will be closed in the coming weeks due to the NFL draft. Kroll’s West manager Julia Bernard said the restaurant is easier to access from the south rather than the north.

“I’m hopeful that once they shut down Oneida first, that will bring on Oneida traffic, some of it will have to come to Ridge,” said Bernard. “I’m hoping for that. We’re going to get an overflow and then people will see how they can get around to us.”

Bernard said she is keeping the staff and customers informed once she finds out more information. She said she’s encouraging employees to carpool in order make more room for customers.

“It’s going to be hard to get here. There are only certain ways you can get into our parking lot,” said Bernard. “We’re just hopeful that the ones who can and are willing will still come out and see how we’re doing it and what we’re doing here.”

Also on South Ridge Road, Hinterland Brewery is making necessary adjustments to accommodate road closures and an expected boost in foot traffic. Business manager Michael Sullivan said he has taken inspiration from other draft locations to plan for such a historic event.

“The NFL is so structured on how they want things to go and how they want things to run,” said Sullivan. “Which certain people like to be able to access and not access and just kind of expecting a business, like a game day, but just amplified even more so.”

Customers won’t see employees wear Packers-themed gear.

That’s one rule Bernard said her business is required to follow during the draft. There’s still high energy around how her restaurant can serve fans, as they wait to see how road closures affect their business in real time.

“I’m excited that we’re bringing in money for the economy and all that,” said Bernard. “I’m excited that we’re doing this here. I’m not a football lover. I just happen to work next to the stadium.”

Local businesses will be swamped with football fans from around the world wanting to be part of history. Businesses, including Kroll’s West and Hinterland Brewery, are looking to keep up with the changes, all while making sure the fans, visitors and locals have a good time.

The NFL draft will take place in Green Bay from April 24-26.