CLEVELAND — It’s Fat Tuesday, and in many parts of the country with large Polish populations, it's also “Paczki Day."

What You Need To Know Fat Tuesday is also "Paczki Day"



These pastries use more eggs than donuts, and now Paczki Day is being affected by egg prices



For Rudy's Strudel in Parma, they are still planning to sell just as many paczki as usual, despite the price of eggs

Rudy’s Strudel in Parma is one of the popular spots to get paczki. Lidia Trempe, the co owner, and her team have been working to prepare thousands of paczki for the big day. Now, the day has been affected by the price of eggs.

“The moment I started mixing paczki dough is like when the eggs skyrocketed,” Trempe said.

The average costs of eggs right now is $4.95 in the United States, which is nearly $2 a dozen more than they were this time last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Trempe said that she’s not cutting back on the amount of eggs she’s using in her paczki recipe or the amount of paczki she’s making.

“I’m not gonna make a paczki if I’m not following our family recipe. What’s the point?” she said.

Which left them with a tough choice.

“We had to raise our prices 10 cents,” Trempe said.

Last year, Trempe said they sold 117,000 paczki from mid January through Fat Tuesday and they expect similar numbers this year. Trempe said she’s excited as ever for this year’s Paczki Day.

“It’s stayed relevant in our community generation after generation after generation. The fact that that happens here, I mean, it makes your heart really warm,” she said.