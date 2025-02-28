WISCONSIN — After a rough winter in Wisconsin last year for businesses that bank on what had been a traditional season of ice, snow and cold temperatures for generations, this winter was a bit better for them.

But just a bit.

"This year we've had a little bit more snow but it was still a really short season," said Melissa Martinez, the director of the Washburn Area Chamber of Commerce. "It's not as great as we'd like it to be but it was a tad better than last year."

In spite of the slight seasonal improvement this year, business owners continue to make plans for what's likely to come in winters ahead — contingencies for how to continue on in the likely warmer winters to come.

"We are trying really hard to diversify what we do especially in terms of events and activities in the area that are not as dependent on weather and specific types of weather," Martinez said.

