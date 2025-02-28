MADISON, Wis. — Below-average snowfall this year has made things difficult for one Wisconsin business.

Because of a unique hiring goal, it’s affecting more than just the bottom line.

What You Need To Know Mid-winter reports showed snowfall was below normal in most cities across Wisconsin



Jackson's Lawn Care aims to hire workers that have trouble finding employment



One employee said the winter has been very slow and while he would have liked to pick up a second job, his criminal background makes that difficult



Owner Action Jackson said he likes to offer jobs to as many people as he can and he is hoping for an early spring so he can make up for the losses he incurred throughout the winter

Action Jackson started his lawn care company, Jackson’s Yard Care, in 2009 out of the garage of his home.

Now, his company has grown and is stationed in a warehouse in Sun Prairie, where it employs over a dozen people.

“This is primarily a landscaping company, but we also run a program out of here as well,” said Jackson. “A program that promotes free education on the trade itself.”

At a young age, Jackson said he had a criminal background, which made it difficult for him to get a job.

“When I was 18, I went to prison, and I got myself together. But before I started Jackson’s Yard Care, I was in a predicament where I couldn’t find employment,” said Jackson.

So he made it his goal to hire people with similar backgrounds.

However, the lack of snow this winter has made that difficult.

“Come to find out they ain’t got no hours because we ain’t get no snow. So, when we put those two together, we don’t have opportunities as we would in the regular season,” said Jackson.

Mid-winter reports showed snowfall was below normal in most cities across Wisconsin.

Brandon Caldwell is an employee at Jackson Yard Care who just started working there this year.

Caldwell has a criminal record, and he said that has held him back from getting many jobs.

“It is very difficult to find a job with a criminal background,” said Caldwell. “I have had a lot of interviews where you think you are going to get the job and you don’t.”

Caldwell said the winter has been very slow and while he would have liked to pick up a second job, his criminal background makes that difficult.

“I have been looking for a part-time job, but I think our spring and summer season should sustain me,” said Caldwell.

According to a study done by the National Library of Medicine, having a criminal record reduces the likelihood of a callback or job offer by nearly 50%.

Jackson said he likes to offer jobs to as many people as he can and he is hoping for an early spring so he can make up for the losses he incurred throughout winter.

“The winter has impacted our ability to hire more people, get the supplies we need for the upcoming season, and getting started doing landscaping is the only option we have,” said Jackson.