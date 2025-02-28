RALEIGH — Big changes are coming to downtown Raleigh as the city prepares for a major expansion of the Raleigh Convention Center, according to a press release from the city.

The Red Hat Amphitheater is moving one block to the south to make way for the expansion and a section of South Street will permanently close.

Starting April 14, one block of South Street — between Dawson and McDowell Street — will be shut down to make way for the project. This move is a big step in expanding the convention center, which has reached its capacity and needs more space to host larger events, the city said.

The city says they plan for the RCC expansion to bring more than just additional event space. A brand-new Omni Park Hotel is set to open in 2028, which city leaders hope will promote growth and boost the area's economy.

"The hotel is expected to have 550 guest rooms and 55,000 square feet of meeting space, which will allow for larger events to take place downtown and support the growth of the RCC expansion," Raleigh officials said.

City officials reviewed expansion concepts in a November 6, 2024 meeting, and several design options remain under consideration.

According to Red Hat Amphitheater, their "budget includes $32.5 million from the Wake County Hospitality Tax fund and $7.5 million from available funds from The Complex."

Residents can expect for traffic to shift to Lenoir Street, one block north of South Street. Studies indicate Lenoir Street can handle the increased traffic, operating at 60% capacity with the change.

For pedestrians and cyclists can expect for new routes and infrastructure improvements coming soon, officials said. The city is exploring ways to enhance connectivity, including Strollway plans that will improve access to and around the amphitheater’s new location.

Red Hat Amphitheater has brought an economic boost for Raleigh and plans to continue that mission.

"Visitors spend a lot at and around the amphitheater, generating $17.5 million in 2023," the city said in a press release. "With twice as many concerts in 2024, the economic impact on the community from Red Hat Amphitheater doubled."

As Raleigh continues to grow, the relocation of Red Hat Amphitheater and the RCC expansion mark an exciting new chapter for the city’s entertainment, tourism and business landscape. More details can also be found on their website.