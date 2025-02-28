NEW ALBANY, Ohio — Ohio's $28 billion Intel plant in New Albany won't be constructed until the next decade, according to a press release, once again delaying the project.

What You Need To Know The plant was announced in 2022, and it was initially set to open in 2025



Intel officials say the delay is due to financial responsibility and to "adapt to the needs of our customers"



Intel said it has also already hired Ohio workers who are training at other locations

When announced in 2022, the plant was slated to open this year. Then, over a year ago, Intel announced challenges that delayed the construction, which pushed the project to 2027. Now, Intel says parts of the project won't be completed until 2030 and 2031. This means, by the time it opens — if the dates stand — the project has been delayed by five to six years from the initial estimated completion date.

"Our investments in Ohio are part of our broader U.S. manufacturing expansion," said Naga Chandrasekaran, executive vice president, chief global operations officer and general manager of Intel Foundry Manufacturing. "As we continue to invest across our U.S. sites, it’s important that we align the start of production of our fabs with the needs of our business and broader market demand. This has always been our approach, as it allows us to manage our capital responsibly and adapt to the needs of our customers."

Intel added that the basement level of the project has been completed, and work on the ground level is underway.

"We are taking a prudent approach to ensure we complete the project in a financially responsible manner that sets up Ohio One for success well into the future," Chandrasekaran said. "We will continue construction at a slower pace, while maintaining the flexibility to accelerate work and the start of operations if customer demand warrants, but I want to be upfront and transparent with you all about our current plan."

Intel said the project delay won't dampen its long-term commitment in Ohio, saying it has already hired workers in the Buckeye State who are currently training at other facilities in Oregon, Arizona and New Mexico.

"Projects of this scale and complexity always come with twists and turns along the way, but the end state is one we will all be proud of for decades to come," Chandrasekaran said.