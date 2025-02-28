TAMPA, Fla. — A group is calling for a national economic blackout on Friday.

The boycott is a is grassroots campaign promoted by a group called The People’s Union USA.

The group, led by John Schwarz, is calling for a pause in spending at large retailers for the next 24 hours to, “disrupt the economy for just one day” online and in stores.

The economic blackout is one of several protests happening when it comes to spending, with some tied to the elimination of DEI initiatives, reduced funding for the national institutes of health and actions on immigration.

There are some people who see the boycott as a double-edged sword like Candy Lowe with the Black Business Bus tours.

“I think that’s a good idea to a certain extent. But I also think we should make sure that we support our small businesses and because I have been on the forefront for many years of supporting black owned businesses, we have to make sure we recognize those businesses,” said Lowe.

The goal for The People’s union is to disrupt and reform the American economic system. But for some it’s a way to show consumers the power of their spending.

“I think it proves a point that when everyone do not spend their money and don’t use their credit card, I do. But I believe we have to have a plan the next day,” Lowe said.

Catelia Young is the owner of the clothing store, Switching Up Styles in the Westshore Mall in Tampa. She said the boycott is needed but businesses like hers will feel the impact if they don’t have customers for a full 24 hours.

“We do need to boycott because we gotta just think about what people before us did. So, in order to make a true impact I think we do need to stick together,” she said. “It will hurt us a lot. For us just to be here from 11 to 8 p.m. and not make anything and no one being in the mall shopping at all, with a small, black, woman owned business, it would definitely hurt us a lot.

There are some exceptions when it comes to this boycott. Use cash if you do have to buy and if you need to get things that are essential like food and medication, make sure you shop local, small businesses. Small business experts in the area say those are the details that are important.

“If we’re gonna learn something from that one day, if we can stop intentionally that day, then we can take the next day to seek out who our entrepreneurs are who are serving the community that you’re in,” said, Hillsborough County Black Chamber of Commerce President, Daryl Hych.

The blackout ends at midnight on March 1.