DEFIANCE, Ohio — Arps Dairy, based in Defiance, Ohio, announced in a Facebook post that it plans to discontinue some of its products.

Owners wrote in the post that the change is due to "decline in milk consumption over the years and the ever-rising, post-COVID production costs." Arps Dairy said it will stop selling fluid products, including gallons, half gallons, cottage cheese and chip dip.

The products will be taken off of shelves in gas stations and grocery stores around March 14.

"We are just as sad as you that we will no longer have Arps Dairy branded products in our homes," Arps Dairy wrote.

However, the creamery still plans on selling its soft-serve ice cream at its local ice cream parlors.

"We are incredibly grateful for you, our community, for the loyalty and support over the years," Arps Dairy wrote. "Thank you for being a part of the Arps Dairy family—we look forward to sharing this next chapter with you!"

Arps Dairy was founded in 1936 by George Arps, and was called the Arps Jersey Farm at the time. Some of its products are distributed in Ohio, Michigan and Illinois, according to its website.