MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Youth Company is looking for energetic individuals to help children have a memorable summer.
The Dane County-based nonprofit is hiring 20 summer camp counselors, with opportunities for some positions to transition into year-round roles.
Layla Moosavi, the organization’s director of operations, has already started preparing for the upcoming camp season to ensure elementary-aged campers have a fun experience.
“So we’re visiting different dream parks. We go to the county fair, we go to the zoo and we really plan a lot of fun activities for those elementary-aged campers,” Moosavi said.
The off-season has been a busy time for Moosavi and lead program manager Stephany Aimyee, who have been developing a new camp curriculum.
“Really thinking about the feedback we got from kids at camp and putting that into play as we create the plans for the upcoming summer,” Aimyee said.
In addition to planning engaging activities, the organization offers perks for staff, including free T-shirts.
“We give staff quite a few when they start with us. So whether it’s Wisconsin Youth Company shirts or old camp extravaganza shirts, there’s always some fun options to choose from,” Moosavi said.
For more information on available positions and how to apply, visit the Wisconsin Youth Company’s website.