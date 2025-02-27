ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As the demand for more medical professionals grows, so does the need for medical sales reps.

According to research, by 2025, the medical device industry is projected to bring in $190 billion.

A St. Petersburg college specializes in teaching its students about medical equipment and how to sell to surgeons.

The school’s chief commercial officer, Rich McKillop, says they’ve seen an increase in interest.

“Just last year, we actually saw an increase in applications by over 40%, and we placed a little over 550 students in the industry in 2024," he said. "So we’ve seen that growth we talked about — we’re seeing it in real time every year."

Knowledge is power, and Medical Sales College student Juhmal Eastland is becoming more powerful.

“So far, it feels pretty good," Eastland said. "There are a lot of steps to learn, trying to make sure I get all the steps in the correct order."

The 54-year-old is a former business owner who is now enrolled at Medical Sales College.

The school offers a 12-week program dedicated to medical devices, different surgeries and how to sell to surgeons.

This week, the class is learning about reconstruction and trauma.

Eastland is performing a total knee arthroplasty.

“It will open a door — getting in and actually knowing what’s going on in surgery,” he said.

He understands the significance of the procedure because he has undergone orthopedic surgery himself.

“I’ve had an acetabulum replacement, and I’ve been able to continue doing the things I love," he said. "I want to be an example for people."

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, health care jobs are projected to grow faster than many other industry, with nearly 2 million job openings expected each year over the next decade.

Officials at Medical Sales College say they believe there is a higher demand for sales reps because there are more medical procedures.

Eastland sees the job as a way to fulfill a need.

“I believe a lot of people like to help others," he said. "It’s a sense of gratification, helping people first. Then they may have other reasons, but I believe that’s the main one."

Eastland said he hopes this training will help him land a job as a medical device sales representative.

“My hope is to work in trauma. I enjoy trauma. I enjoy fast-paced situations — things that are unexpected," he said. "That gets me going, and that’s what I love."

Eastland is proving it’s never too late to start a new career — learning as much as he can now so he can set himself up for success.

Medical Sales College has 16 campuses throughout the United States and plans to expand to a total of 20 to 25 campuses over the next few years.

Recently, the Medical Sales College also expanded its program to college campuses.