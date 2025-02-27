VALRICO, Fla. — It’s known as one of the most glamorous events of the year, and a Tampa Bay woman is taking her passion for jewelry to the Oscars this weekend.

Like all successful businesses, it starts with an idea. For Klarisa Crespo, she would say she was just being creative.

“In 2016, I couldn’t find anything to wear. We were going to a birthday party," she said. "And I just randomly went to Michaels and I bought some pieces. I bought a chain, and I put a necklace together."

Fast forward almost a decade later, and Crespo's love for statement pieces has transitioned into a successful jewelry company called KC Chic Designs.

From working a full-time job as an educator in the classroom to now working in the craft room had its challenges.

“I wanted to give up a few times," she said. "We just kept doing it, the support of the principal at my school, the teachers were our major supporters, and they just were buying all the new designs.”



Crespo says running her own business isn’t all that different from running a classroom.

"I think that really has helped me in business, I run it like a classroom right," Crespo said.

Now she is heading to the top of the class, preparing to share her collection with celebrities at the Oscars this year.

“That’s going to be the beginning of and expanding the lux pieces and making lux pieces affordable for everyone,” she says.

She gets her inspiration from New York City, where she grew up, and her favorite series, "Sex and the City."

Crespo says it is what makes her pieces unique and what she hopes to share with others.

"Stay authentic to yourself. Don’t look at anybody else, do what you love," said Crespo.

As she prepares to debut her designs on a bigger stage, she is looking forward to this time in the spotlight and hoping her jewelry will shine.

Oscar nominated actors and actresses will be gifted her jewelry, and Crespo will also have the chance to interact with some of them.