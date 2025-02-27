YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A new Innovation Hub is heading to northeast Ohio, settling itself in Youngstown to help develop technology in support of the national defense industry.

Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio, Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel and the Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik announced the Youngstown Innovation Hub for Aerospace and Defense on Thursday

Funding for the hub comes from several methods of investment, with $26 million coming from the Ohio Innovation Hubs Program and $36 million from local, federal and private investment. Through the hub, government, academia and private partners will work to create advancements in additive manufacturing.

Additive manufacturing is known more commonly as 3D printing, creating three-dimensional objects one layer at a time. Military equipment production has been revolutionized through the process by increasing the speed of creating complex and customized parts.

“Building on the region’s deep manufacturing roots, Youngstown has spent the last decade establishing itself as a leader in the research, development and commercialization of additive technology,” said DeWine in a news release. “With support from the Ohio Innovation Hubs Program, partners will now have added capacity to drive critical advancements in the defense and aerospace industries by transforming the way military equipment is made and strengthening our country’s national defense supply chains.”

America Makes, founded in Youngstown in 2012, will lead the hub as the nation’s manufacturing innovation institute for 3D printing for the U.S. Department of Defense. Other partners include the Youngstown Business Incubator, Youngstown State University, the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and the City of Youngstown.

“Partners in this region have been laying the foundation for the Youngstown Innovation Hub for years, and it’s incredibly moving to see their hard work pay off,” said Tressel in a news release. “Today’s announcement is a victory for this community, and I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

The hub will be at the Vindicator II building on West Front Street where extensive renovations are expected to house the large printing equipment and accommodate additive manufacturing facilities. Through the hub, by 2029 it is expected to yield approximately $161.6 million in economic impact and create 450 new jobs.

“The Ohio Innovation Hubs Program is a direct investment in Ohio’s people and communities,” said Mihalik in a news release. “We’re ensuring that the next breakthroughs in additive manufacturing are proudly ‘Made in Ohio.’ Beyond the technology developed here, the Youngstown Innovation Hub for Aerospace and Defense will drive lasting economic growth and create opportunities that will benefit this region and its people for generations to come.”

Partners also plan to create initiatives to train the current workforce and make sure the region’s future workforce has the skills to drive growth. Those efforts are expected to create 185 new STEM credential opportunities and 40 internship opportunities.

“The Youngstown Innovation Hub for Aerospace and Defense will be a catalyst for strengthening both current and emerging supply chain manufacturing connections within the Mahoning Valley’s aerospace and defense sectors,” said Kimberly Gibson, Ecosystem Director at America Makes. “By enhancing these industries’ capabilities and expanding their market presence, the Hub will not only boost local industrial capacity but also pave the way for cutting-edge solutions to meet Ohio’s evolving needs. Additionally, the technologies commercialized through the Hub for aerospace and defense will ripple into other sectors, including energy, medical devices, construction and semiconductors. With its focus on enabling technology and optimizing core manufacturing processes, the Hub positions additive manufacturing as a key force in driving the future of these diverse industries—ushering in a new era of innovation and economic growth.”

An additional $1.2 million will be contributed by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources through a grant program that focuses on economic development projects benefitting regions affected by decades of coal mining.

“I’d like to thank Governor DeWine for helping further our vision for the future of Youngstown,” said Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown. “The Innovation Hub is not only an anchor to the other economic investments we’ve made to bring our downtown back, but it cements Youngstown as the national leader in additive manufacturing and creates technology-based jobs right here that will attract and retain the best and brightest.”

This is the state’s fourth Innovation Hub, joining the Northwest Ohio Glass Innovation Hub near Toledo, the onMain Innovation Hub in Dayton and the Greater Akron Polymer Innovation Hub. Ohio’s Innovation Hub program has also awarded two $450,000 planning grants for hub planning in Athens and Piketon.

The hubs are expected to bring a combined economic impact of $1.02 billion by 2031 with 6,540 new jobs and 6,000 STEM internships, STEM graduates/technical certifications, and STEM credentials.