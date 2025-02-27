Egg prices continue to climb as bird flu infections force farmers to slaughter flocks, The Associated Press has reported.

To avoid paying higher prices, some consumers are choosing to raise their own chickens at home.

Tiffany Hunt, who owns High Rock Chicks, began raising chickens nearly 10 years ago and embraced homesteading



She says that since egg prices have started to rise, more people are calling to buy hatching eggs and chicks

Tiffany Hunt, a homesteader who has been raising chickens for nearly 10 years, said beginners should start by educating themselves on how many chickens their family needs to create a dozen eggs.

“The rule of thumb is two chickens per person in your household, so if you’re a family of four, start with eight chickens,” she said.

About 13% of Americans own backyard chickens, according to a 2024 study published by the National Library of Medicine.

Hunt said people contact her every day to buy chicks and hatching eggs and for advice.

“I’ve gotten three calls just today about people wanting chickens, but yes, I’ve definitely had a lot more people calling,” Hunt said.

Egg prices reached a record high of $4.95 in January, according to the AP.

It also reported the U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts the prices of eggs will increase 41% this year due to a shortage caused by the bird flu.

Click here to read the latest egg price report from the USDA.