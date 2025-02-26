MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — One of the largest employers in Manatee County could be headed for bankruptcy.

Tropicana is facing multiple challenges as the citrus industry is faltering.

Sales on Tropicana brands have dipped, and profits have fallen.

It has struggled with higher prices, more competition and changing trends.

One example of the struggles: CNN reports that a European private equity firm just gave Tropicana an emergency $30 million loan.

The company is also facing supply shortages which got worse due to hurricanes Helene and Milton.