CLEARWATER, Fla. — Tuesday night, Pinellas County commissioners talked about proposed updates to the ordinances regulating short-term rentals like Airbnb properties.

Commissioners asked for some changes after hearing from more than a dozen residents on the issue.

The new ordinance was discussed for more than two hours. It would change the maximum amount of guests from the current ten to two per bedroom and common area, with kids younger than 12 counting toward that total.

Quiet hours would also change from 10 p.m. - 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. - 7 a.m.

What You Need To Know Pinellas County commissioners talked about proposed updates to the ordinances regulating short-term rentals like Airbnb properties



The new ordinance was discussed for more than two hours. It would change the maximum amount of guests from the current ten to two per bedroom and common area, with kids younger than 12 counting toward that total



After hearing from the public, commissioners asked for some changes. They said they want occupancy requirements to stick with the 10-person limit. Quiet hours would also stay the same



All 17 people who spoke during public comment said they were against the changes.

They told commissioners restrictions on rentals need to be tightened, not loosened, as they said this ordinance would do. Speakers repeated many of the same complaints, including that guests at these properties crowd streets with cars, use drugs, and are drunk and rowdy.

“We’ve had men jumping off the roof, naked, into the pool at one of the neighboring properties, one of the short-term rentals, men cat calling my neighbor’s daughter as she’s getting in her car to go to work,” said Ericka Hering, a resident of unincorporated Seminole. “She’s 16. It’s like — this is not the safe neighborhood that I strategically bought into.”

We’re now hearing a presentation from Building Development Review Services Director Kevin McAndrew. He says a key piece of this ordinance is that STR owners will have to get certificates of use, which will include a building inspection. @BN9 #bn9pinellas pic.twitter.com/tNQkQRuKRs — Sarah Blazonis (@SarahBlazonis) February 26, 2025

A key piece of the ordinance, according to Building Development Review Services Director Kevin McAndrew, is that short-term rental owners would have to get a certificate of use.

He said it’s something new to the county and would help better regulate these properties.

After hearing from the public, commissioners asked for some changes.

They said they want occupancy requirements to stick with the 10-person limit. Quiet hours would also stay the same.

A vote is expected next month.

WATCH TUESDAY'S COMMISSION MEETING:



