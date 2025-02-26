DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Bike Week officially begins this Friday but set up in Daytona Beach is well underway.

Daytona’s city manager’s office reports that over 600,000 people attended last year’s event, and more are expected this year.

But the Daytona Bike Week is not only about individual riders coming to this major Volusia County event.

Hundreds of vendor tents are currently being set up outside the Daytona Speedway, most of which are corporate motorcycle giants.

Honda’s manager of shows and events, Dave Bush, has been busy setting up for what will be the company’s 50th Gold Wing Anniversary tent at bike week.

“So, we’ve brought this large tent here. The tent itself is right under 13,000 ft,” said Bush.

That large red tent stamped with the recognizable logo and set up outside the Daytona Speedway is what will draw customers in to look at their product line for 2025 and previous years.

For Honda, bike week is crucial.

“It’s very important. Obviously, this is the largest event for two-wheel products,” said Bush.

Bush, who has worked for Honda for over a decade, figures the company will invest close to a million dollars for this setup.

But Honda is not alone with their efforts to reach their customers.

Corporate motorcycle powerhouse vendors from around the country are all setting up shop to draw in customers around the Daytona Speedway.

Daytona’s Regional Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Janet Kersey says corporate dollars are essential to bike week.

“Because corporations have the market, they have their customers, they have databases and social media sites that far exceed anything we could ever afford to market if we had to pay the dollars,” said Kersey.

Kersey says exact revenues from bike week are not tracked year to year.

She estimates the event generates over $100 million to Volusia County and a large percentage of that total is corporate dollars being spent during bike week.

Bike Week is considered one of the world’s largest motorcycle rallies and begins this Friday and will run for 10 days.