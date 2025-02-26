WESTLAKE, Ohio — Crocker Park is welcoming a slew of new tenants as winter slowly melts away from Ohio.

The new additions range from shops, restaurants, entertainment and business to welcome more visitors to the outdoor mall.

While some stores are already open, others are set to open soon

“We are beyond excited to welcome these incredible new tenants to the Crocker Park family,” said Lidia Richani, Executive Vice President of Leasing, in a news release. “Many of these brands are new to the market, and we’ve been working closely with them to bring fresh, innovative retail, creative culinary experiences, and top-tier office spaces to our community. These additions reinforce our commitment to delivering unique and dynamic destinations for visitors and shoppers alike.”

Among the new arrivals is Color Me Mine, an arts-as-entertainment studio where people can paint their own pottery. It is set to open within the next month.

Fashion-lovers will also have new shops to explore including Garage, a clothing brand store featuring trending apparel for young women. It will join Vera Bradley, known for its signature quilted bags and vibrant patterns and the athletic-fit, performance fabric specialist store State & Liberty which focuses on modern-professional styles.

Another store coming to Crocker Park is Tradehome Shoes which offers a personalized shoe-shopping experience. Shoe lovers can also explore family-owned Lucky Shoes which is expanding its space and its inventory at Crocker Park.

Arhaus, a home furnishings retailer, will relocate as well to expand its space within the shopping center.

Some of the new tenants have already opened, such as jewelry and lifestyle boutique store Océanne, which opened during the holiday season.

Food lovers can also explore more Asian cuisine with Ten Seconds Yunnan Rice Noodle, bringing traditional Yunnan flavors to visitors.

Crocker Park is also welcoming businesses including a design firm, CPL Architecture, Engineering & Planning, and Palmer Holland, a source for specialty chemical and fine ingredient solutions which is expanding to a secondary location within the shopping center.