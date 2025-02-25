MILWAUKEE — Four Marquette University students are behind 'Lanche, a lemon-lime flavored vodka cocktail made in partnership with Blue and Gold Brewing Co., the Carl Collective and Central Standard.

The ‘Lanche is available in and around Milwaukee. Find out where you can purchase the drink near you, here

Jack Hartle, Hitinder Singh, Maggie Starker and Donny Jones were students in Marquette's College of Business Administration selected to be venture associates for the 2024-25 school year. All four of them will graduate in 2025.

“I saw that the opportunity was creating a drink, and I was like, 'Oh, I’m in.' That’s the college student dream right there is to make a drink with Central Standard,” Hartle said.

“Being an entrepreneur and marketing double major, I was like, 'Perfect, that’s me, that just fits and it’s just right up my alley,'” Singh said. “You’re a college student making a real product, and that experience as a marketing student, and everything else that I knew I needed, I was just like, 'I’m in.'”

With a Marquette beer and coffee blends already out on the market, they said they knew it was time to do something different.

They decided on a canned cocktail. The inspiration for the name, 'Lanche, comes from Marquette’s former football team, informally coined the “Golden Avalanche.” The nickname was given to the team by a New York writer in 1923.

Not to mention, the name also paid homage to the Avalanche Bar, originally located at 1419 W. Wells Street and later at 1504 W. Wells Street. The bar opened while the Marquette football team was still playing in the 1940s. Marquette students and locals alike would hang out, watch the games and enjoy a cheap drink.

From the nostalgic elements to the can design, the student cohort said they wanted to attract adults of all ages to their product.

“This is also a way of teaching the younger generation what the ‘Lanche was, what the Golden Avalanche referenced, because a lot of people our age, as we all know, love the idea of throwbacks and retro stuff,” Hartle said. “This idea is so deeply rooted in Marquette’s history, and then of course the older generation, I mean they’re all over it because they actually stepped foot in the ‘Lanche. Some people were around when the football team was around, so it’s cool to bridge the generations.”

Once all of their ideas were in place, it was time to actually create the drink.

Students said it got off to a slow start. Suddenly, they only had seven weeks to create the product and get everything done. Students relied on help from Central Standard, a restaurant and distillery that has been operating in Milwaukee for over a decade.

“As much as it is student-ran, we still don’t know everything. We don’t know how to run a successful business, so partnering with Central Standard... we’ve been able to learn a lot from them,” Singh said. “We can pick their brains and learn more about how distilling works, how distributing works and what it actually takes to get all the cans printed and all of those little things that we’ve never had experience in but they have.”

Pat McQuillan and Evan Hughes started Central Standard back in 2014. They’ve been connected with Marquette since the start, working with students for internships in marketing and finance. However, this was the first time Central Standard did a full internship on the production side.

“It’s always nice to have a younger group in the building. It always brings a different energy, right? So they always, you know, just come with new ideas and a different thought process, which is always fun,” McQuillan, president of Central Standard, said. “They had great ideas and worked really hard, worked really fast. It was a very compressed timeline... They had to really work on the marketing piece, and work on the taste profile and the design and making sure that it was getting done in a quick manner, so it was great to see how they were able to work under pressure and understand timelines and deadlines in the real world.”

Milwaukee may be a beer city, but McQuillan embraced the idea of distributing something new.

“I would say the world has changed in regards to their profile of what they’ll drink,” McQuillan said. “The main thing we wanted to stress to the team was to make it something that was going to be refreshing and as easy to reach the widest group and not the niche, and I think they nailed that with the lemon-line.”

Once the drink itself was finished, team members focused on the can design. Specifically, they wanted to make a Marquette-inspired can that is easily recognisable.

The blue and gold can has blocked-striping effect on the can resembles the stripes on previous Marquette jerseys. And a lemon made into a football simultaneously nods to the lemon-lime flavoring and the Marquette Golden Avalanche football team.

The ‘Lanche was made available in the Brew City area on Feb. 1.

Proud would easily be an understatement for the almost-graduates.

“I have a can in my room, and every time I look at it, I’m just smiling. I’m just like, 'There’s no way that we just did this.' It’s just crazy. And when, you know, we were out for NMD [National Marquette Day], I was at a bar and I saw they were selling it, and when people asked what it was, I could just tell them I made this with a few other students,” Singh said. “It was just the craziest, coolest thing. And to see it all come together from that moment has been really cool, honestly inspiring and motivating to just keep going after this.”

They said they'd encourage other students to seize any oppurtunities that are presented to them.

“For the students out there, buy into anything you can that gives you that real-world experience,” Hartle said. “Over the last 10 weeks, I’ve learned more than I have in other situations, and it’s something that you’ll value for the rest of your life, really.”

