RED CLIFF, Wis. — In a state long associated with brewing, Wisconsin’s distilling scene often doesn’t get the credit it deserves. As more distilleries pop up around the state, each has their own unique stories.

One Wisconsin distillery has a very unique distinction, Copper Crow Distillery is the first indigenous-owned distillery in the United States.

Curtis and Linda Basina own the distillery, in Red Cliff in northern Bayfield County. For Curtis, it is about more than just producing high-quality sprits; it is about making a difference in the community.

“There is opportunity in Indian country. Not only for distillation or other things, but for small business in general,” said Curtis Basina.

Distilling on tribal land has been rare, because of an 1834 federal law that prohibited distilling on tribal lands. That prohibition remained in effect until 2018. Basina said other tribes were instrumental in getting the law changed.

“It started actually with the Chehalis Tribe out in Washington State. They wanted to have a brewery and distillery in conjunction with their gaming operations,” explained Basina. “When they had made their application to the federal government, (the government) says sorry there is this long prohibition on distillation within Indian lands. They were instrumental in having legislation introduced to have that law repealed.”

Basina could open Copper Crow a year earlier because, while his distillery is located on the Red Cliff Reservation, he owned the land it is built on privately.

Now, Basina said he hopes to see more indigenous people around the United States consider distilling. He said he would be happy to help.

“If there are other tribes or individual tribal members who are looking at distillation as a business opportunity, we would welcome them to come on up, spend some time, answer questions they might have,”

To learn more about Copper Crow Distillery, you can visit their website.