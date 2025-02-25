OVIEDO, Fla. — After almost two decades of discussions, Oviedo commissioners moved forward with an upgrade to the city’s public safety building.

City commissioners voted Monday to approve adding an annex to the current building.

The building was built in 1990, and Police Chief Dale Coleman says it no longer meets the needs of the men and women in his department



Oviedo residents approved an $11.5 million budget for the project in 2016



The annex will cost about $9.6 million, keeping the city below its approved budget

Two options were on the table. The first was to renovate the almost 35-year-old building, and the second was to add a 10,000-square-foot annex to it.

It’s a decision with which Oviedo Police Chief Dale Coleman is happy.

“I’m very excited that we’re finally getting progress, and I think the addition of the annex will be a tremendous asset to the men and women of the Oviedo Police Department and the citizens of Oviedo,” Coleman said.

The original plan was to build a brand new public safety building.

In 2016, residents approved an $11.5 million budget, but after several discussions and cost conflicts, the commissioners tabled the plans and returned to the drawing board.

Renovating the current building would have cost about $12.9 million, which would put the city over budget.

The annex will cost the city about $9.6 million and fall within the budget.

“We get more bang for the buck,” Coleman said. “Renovations are expensive, and it’s not that I’m against it. I’m just looking for the best bang for the buck for everybody.”

Coleman said he is just happy to see progress is being made to the outdated building.

“The building was built in 1990, and it was the public safety building for the police and fire,” he said. “We’ve taken over the building, but it has not met the needs of men and women we have, as far as training and as far as space for our storage, technology and things of that nature.”

With $2 million now available in the budget, Coleman said he wants to add even more square footage to the annex.

Oviedo city leaders said the next step of action is to look at bonds for the project. The city attorneys said they will look at some options and come back to the commission next month.