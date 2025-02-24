LAKELAND, Fla. — As baseball fans flock to the Sunshine State for spring training games, the director of Visit Central Florida expects the economic impact to increase from last year.

Mark Jackson said spring training in 2024 generated $683 million for Florida’s economy. He attributes part of that success to the Detroit Tigers’ 89-year history in Lakeland, making it the longest-running relationship between a Major League Baseball team and its host city.

“The Tigers’ spring operation is not just the six weeks. That goes all year round with the training, the medical, and all the other things that happen right here in Polk County,” Jackson said. “So we’re better off financially, and our quality of life, of course, is enhanced as well.”

Joker Marchant Stadium is the spring training home of the Tigers, and nearby businesses are benefiting from the influx of visitors.

The Tigers have 15 home games on their spring training schedule before the Major League Baseball season begins.