FRANKFORT, Ky. — Crews at Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort are assessing an early morning mudslide at the Sazerac-owned distillery.

What You Need To Know A mudslide took place at Buffalo Trace Distillery early Monday morning



The distillery said no one was hurt, but a cargo container and a temporary office fell into the Kentucky River



Buffalo Trace is working with professionals to ensure a proper cleanup



Production, tours and visits are unaffected

A distillery spokesperson said the incident occured Monday in the early morning hours. The weather-related event took place on the northeast side of the distillery along the Kentucky River.

Buffalo Trace said there were no employees in that area of the campus. However, a Conex cargo container and a temporary office fell into the river.

The affected area has been roped off to ensure the safety of team members and visitors, the statement said.

Buffalo Trace is working with professionals to ensure a proper cleanup of the water. Production, as well as tours and visitation, will not be affected by the mudslide event.