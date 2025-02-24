DEFIANCE, Ohio — A new towel and tissue production facility is headed to Defiance, marking what leaders say is the largest singular investment and job creation project in the county's history.

Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio, Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel and JobsOhio President J.P. Nauseef announced that First Quality Tissue would open the facility.

First Quality Tissue Midwest will invest $984 million for the project, which is projected to create more than 400 jobs and $22.5 million in ne annual payroll by 2032.

The facility will be opened on a 1,000 acre site at the Baltimore Avenue Industrial Corridor and will measure 1.6 million square feet. In 2024, DeWine awarded $14.6 million from the All Ohio Future Fund to install infrastructure on the property to attract major corporations seeking project-ready property.

“The All Ohio Future Fund was created to attract and support established companies that are prepared to hit the ground running and make a significant investment in jobs and capital in our state,” said DeWine in a news release. “Ohio’s work to proactively prepare this Defiance County site is a win-win for Ohio, Defiance County, and First Quality Tissue.”

Ohio competed with several other states for the facility. The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a 1.740%, 10-year tax credit for the project on Monday during its monthly meeting.

“Businesses that want to move or expand are looking for sites that are prepped and ready to go, and that’s exactly what First Quality Tissue found in Defiance County,” said Tressel in a news release. “With hundreds of new jobs on the way, this project will have far-reaching impacts throughout Northwest Ohio.”

First Quality Tissue Midwest is part of the First Quality Group of companies which manufacture, sell and distribute branded and private-label absorbent hygiene, paper and packaging products into health care, retail and commercial channels.

“Thanks to strategic initiatives like the All Ohio Future Fund, the Buckeye State is primed for business growth,” said Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik. “First Quality Tissue’s investment will strengthen northwest Ohio’s economy, create jobs, and build on our state’s manufacturing legacy.”

There were state, local and regional partners who worked together to bring the company into northwest Ohio including, the Ohio Department of Development, JobsOhio, the Regional Growth Partnership, Defiance County Economic Development, and the Defiance County Commissioners. JobsOhio plans to provide assistance to the project, which will be announced when a final agreement is executed.

Company officials said it looks forward to establishing its new home in the county and becoming a productive community member.

“First Quality Tissue’s decision to locate its new production facility in Defiance County speaks to Ohio’s exceptional strength in manufacturing and the proven workforce in the region,” said Nauseef in a news release. “The size and scope of this massive new plant reflects Ohio’s ability to support transformative manufacturing projects and an environment where innovative companies can thrive.”