TAMPA, Fla. — Crews are set to break ground Tuesday on the state of Florida’s first standalone behavioral health hospital.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at Tampa General Hospital’s Medical and Research District, marking the official opening of a new era in mental health care.

What You Need To Know TGH to open first standalone behavioral health hospital in Tampa



96-bed facility will feature care for adults and kids



In and out patient treatment available



Hospital set to open mid to late March

The four-story facility, located in the 1300 block of West Kennedy Boulevard near downtown Tampa, is designed to provide specialized care to both inpatient and outpatient mental health patients.

With 96 beds and a 24-hour operation, it promises to be a dedicated space for those needing immediate psychiatric care.

A New Approach to Mental Health Care

The hospital offers a wide range of services, including medication management and individual and group therapy.

What sets this facility apart is its exclusive focus on behavioral health, as opposed to traditional hospitals where psychiatric care is just one of many services.

“We’re focused on providing care specifically for mental health,” says Doug Leonardo, CEO of the new hospital. “Unlike a traditional hospital with multiple units for different specialties, here, everyone is focused on behavioral health all day, every day.”

A Bright Future for Tampa’s Mental Health Community

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, along with other prominent local leaders such as USF President Rhea Law, will be in attendance for the ribbon cutting event.

By mid to late March, the hospital will officially open its doors to patients, ensuring that Tampa’s community has access to timely, dedicated care for mental health challenges.